Charlie Kirk murder: Pre-trial protective order filed on behalf of Erika Kirk – what does it mean?

Ahead of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson’s appearance in court for the first time since the murder, the prosecution said that it has filed a pre-trial protective order on behalf of Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow. Judge Tony Graf has granted the request, as reported by BBC. Charlie Kirk's widow Erika granted protective order barring Tyler Robinson from contacting her (Utah State Courts/Handout via REUTERS, photo by Samuel CORUM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk, 31, on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

What is a pre-trial protective order?

According to Law Insider, a pre-trial protective order specifies and limits “the contact a person who has been charged with a domestic violence offense may have with an alleged victim or other specified individuals.” In Erika’s case, the order bars Robinson from contacting her in any way. The order also warns Robinson of additional charges if he violates the order.

Charges against Tyler Robinson

The charges Robinson is facing include Aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child.

The prosecution said it has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty. "The decision to seek the death penalty is based on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” they said in a court filing.

Shortly after Kirk was murdered, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox opened up about his intention to seek the death penalty for the killer. “To whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said at the time. “I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty in the state of Utah.”