‘Jimmy Kimmel show is cancelled’: Donald Trump celebrates, says, ‘Kimmel has zero talent’

President Donald Trump has reacted to ABC pulling the late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off air "indefinitely" over his remarks about the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. He shared a post on Truth Social celebrating and congratulating the network. Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his reaction to ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel. (Reuters, AP)

What did Donald Trump say?

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Donald Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ being cancelled. (Screengrab)

Social media is divided:

The White House's official Instagram account re-shared the president’s post, which received several reactions. While some agreed with ABC’s decision and Trump’s response, others supported Kimmel.

“So freedom of speech is okay, but for just some people?” one individual remarked. Another added, “White House page used to slander a TV show? What a circus.”

A third argued, “Couldn’t have agreed more with ABC on this one for sure.” A fourth wrote, “You’re kidding me. Literally working to silence the media. How many people fell asleep in history class? Like c’mon y’all wake up!”

Kimmel faced massive backlash after airing a recent episode of the show. During his monologue in the episode, he made comments about 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah, the suspected shooter in the Charlie Kirk assassination case. He suggested that the “MAGA gang” was “trying to characterise this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”