Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s images projected onto Windsor Castle, 4 arrested

BySanya Jain
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 08:34 am IST

US President Donald Trump's photos with Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Britain's Windsor Castle by protesters.

US President Donald Trump’s photos with Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Britain’s Windsor Castle, leading to the arrest of four people.

An image showing Trump with Epstein that was projected onto Windsor Castle (X/@WUTangKids)
An image showing Trump with Epstein that was projected onto Windsor Castle (X/@WUTangKids)

Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, Reuters reported. He will be greeted by King Charles on Wednesday for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London.

Protests at Windsor Castle

Ahead of Trump’s planned arrival at Windsor Castle, protesters gathered at the site to object to the US president’s visit. They unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein, and later projected images of the two onto the castle’s towers.

Four people arrested

The police said in a statement four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an "unauthorised projection" at Windsor Castle, which they described as a "public stunt". The four remain in custody.

Chief Superintendent of Thames Valley Police, Felicity Parker, said: "We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

"Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

