Now at UN, Trump says he ‘ended’ India-Pak war: ‘I deserve Nobel prize’

US President Donald Trump took his claim that he ended a war between India and Pakistan — counting it among seven wars in total since he took power in January — to the United Nations stage on Tuesday. He said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize “for each one of them”. He added, though, that he was happy with saving thousands of lives, even if he does not get the prize. US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025.(AFP)

India has been steadfast in its stance that it did not act as per US wishes but decided to end its Operation Sindoor military action on its own after a request from Pakistan. This sovereign stand was reported to be a factor behind Trump's aggressive trade tariffs on India.

As for Pakistan, it has agreed with the mediation claim and sought the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump already.

Though, recently Pakistan's deputy prime minister vindicated India's stand that it did not agree to third-party mediation.

The military hostilities broke out in May as India retaliated for a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Pak deputy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar said last week in an interview that Islamabad raised the issue of third-party mediation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to which the US official responded that India does not support outside involvement.

Trump has repeatedly said his administration used trade as leverage to stop avert a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

His claim count went up to 11 wars in between, but came down to seven again, having at one point hit six too — depending on how he interprets “ending the war”.

Despite his struggles to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday he counted conflicts between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Cambodia and Thailand.

“It's too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them,” Trump said.