‘Dharm dekh kar nahi…’: Rajnath Singh on how Operation Sindoor targets were chosen

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday drew a clear distinction between the Pakistani terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack and India's response, stressing that Operation Sindoor targeted only the perpetrators while ensuring that civilians remained unharmed.

During his visit to Morocco, Singh highlighted India’s secular character while addressing the Indian community, underscoring that the country does not discriminate between people of different faiths.

“Ab Bharat ki visheshta dekho, atankwadiyon ne deshvasiyon ka dharm puch kar maara, magar hum logon ne kisi ka dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar maara hai. (The terrorists killed our citizens after asking about their religion, but we did not look at anyone’s religion. We acted based on their actions),” Singh said during his interaction in Rabat.

Emphasising India’s strong secular foundation, he added: “We have no problem with people following any religion. Whoever wants to believe in whichever faith, they are free to do so. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion or community. This is India’s character.”

Singh further said India’s response was carefully calibrated to strike only those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, avoiding harm to civilians and military establishments.

“We killed only those who killed our people. We didn’t attack any civilian or any military establishment. Only India can show this character. Had we wanted, we could have attacked them, but we didn’t. We must uphold this character of India,” he told the gathering.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit — the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

He landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and India’s Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

With ANI inputs