Open all tourist destinations closed after Pahalgam attack: Omar to LG admin

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday questioned the rationale of the lieutenant governor-led security apparatus for still keeping many tourist destinations closed in Kashmir even as the government goes on promoting tourism. J&K CM Omar Abdullah in Baramulla on Thursday. (Sourced)

Soon after the targeted killing of 25 tourists and a local ponnywala by Pakistan based terrorists, in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in south Kashmir on April 22, the government had announced closure of nearly 50 tourist places across J&K due to security issues.

However, on June 17, J&K LG administration announced opening of just 16 of these destinations- eight each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“Around the world, we keep on saying Kashmir is normal. But then how is this evidence of normalcy. It is right that Pahalgam incident should not have happened but after that steps were already taken (to ensure security) . Now, I think, the time has come to open these (tourist) destinations,” Omar told reporters after he inaugurated a Convention Centre at Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost tourism, promote MICE activities, and create new opportunities for local youth and businesses.

“If we are not opening (the sites) then tell us to stop tourism promotion. The two things can’t go side by side - tourism promotion and closure of tourist places. It is better for those in charge of security and who say J&K’s security is their responsibility, they should open these tourist destinations one by one,” he said.

Speaking on the opening of 16 tourist destinations, Omar said many important destination are still closed and their opening should have been done long back.

“The steps (to open tourist destinations) should have been taken long back. It is a strange situation that on one side we go outside (J&K) to bring in tourists and on the other hand, government has closed many (tourist) areas. Drung, Doodhpathri, half of Gulmarg and Yousmarg are closed, so are Tosamaidan and Pahalgam’s Aru and Beetab valley,” he said.