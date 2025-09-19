Trump now claims to mediate 11 international wars, including India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump on Friday added to his list of international conflicts he claimed to have mediated — raising the number to 11 — including the May flare-up between India and Pakistan. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Aylesbury, England. (via REUTERS)

Trump, who had earlier claimed to mediate seven global clashes, shared an old social media post of Congressman Byron Donalds with the fresh list.

The 11 international conflicts, shared by the Congressman, included those which Trump had reiterated in the past: Armenia-Azerbaijan, Cambodia-Thailand, Congo-Rawanda, Egypt-Ethiopia, Serbia-Kosovo and India-Pakistan.

Also Read: Trump now counts 'wars I stopped' up to seven, ‘four of them with tariffs’: Here's an updated list of his claims

However, the contested list included five conflicts between Israel and Middle Eastern countries and African nations, including Iran, Morocco, Sudan, UAE and Bahrain.

While sharing the list, Donalds wrote: “This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH in action and the results are indisputable.”

Also Read: Donald Trump again repeats claim of settling India-Pakistan conflict during UK visit

The US President's social media post comes a day after he repeated his claim of mediating the conflict between India and Pakistan. He was speaking at the joint briefing with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his state visit to UK.

Trump, while claiming to mediate seven global clashes, said his “biggest disappointment” had been that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “let him down” over the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. He, however, claimed to have succeeded with India and Pakistan.

Though the US President has repeated his claim that he had “stopped potential nuclear war” between India and Pakistan several times since Operation Sindoor, India has categorically rejected the claims.

Which other wars is Trump counting?

Trump has claimed to resolved several wars ever since he assumed office in January. The reason behind Trump's claims is seen as part of his desperate efforts to bid for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump claims to have been the mediator in the landmark agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also claimed to have ended the most recent Israel-Iran conflict, in June this year.

The Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over the Nile river is another conflict on Trump's list, so is the peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The US President also claimed to have brokered peace between Thailand and Cambodia, who were fighting over a contested land this July.