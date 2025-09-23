French President Emmanuel Macron stopped in New York to make way for Donald Trump's motorcade

French President Emmanuel Macron was left stranded on the streets of New York after the police stopped his vehicle to make way for US President Donald Trump's motorcade. Macron was on his way back from the United Nation General Assembly when the incident took place. Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during a United Nations conference on a Palestinian two-state solution in New York, US(Bloomberg)

Videos shared on social media showed Macron jokingly calling his US counterpart asking him to clear the way. “Guess what? I am waiting in the street because everything is paused for you,” Macron can be heard speaking on the phone.

He was seen walking through the streets and clicking photographs with people. Macron reportedly continued his journey on foot and walk for about 30 minutes through the streets.

Macron is in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He was on his way back to the French Embassy when his vehicle was stopped.

Ahead of the UNGA meeting in New York, leaders of six countries, including France, moved to recognise Palestinian statehood at a high-level summit. France co-convened the meeting with Saudi Arabia on Monday in New York, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco said they were recognising a Palestinian state.

The move has drawn strong reaction from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said that the countries were “rewarding terror with enormous prize."