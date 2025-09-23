Was Celeste Rivas pregnant when found dead in D4vd’s Tesla? Viral claims emerge

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered in a Tesla connected to singer D4vd. The vehicle was later located at an impound lot in Hollywood Hills, California, after being abandoned, as reported by The New York Post. Celeste Rivas death has sparked widespread attention, not only because of her age and the celebrity link.(Gofundme)

Her death has sparked widespread attention, not only because of her age and the celebrity link, but also because of growing speculation online about her condition when she was found.

One of the main questions circulating on social media is whether Rivas was pregnant at the time of her death.

Also Read: Celeste Rivas GoFundMe: D4vd Tesla case takes big turn; family issue statement

Was Celeste Rivas pregnant?

Posts on X and TikTok claim that investigators uncovered evidence confirming she was expecting.

Some of the claims even go as far as to say infant remains were discovered near the artist’s Hollywood Hills home. However, authorities have not verified any of these details, and no official agency has released information pointing to a pregnancy or additional remains.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the speculation has spread quickly online. Screenshots from Discord chats have resurfaced, showing D4vd allegedly referring to a “kid on the way” while tagging another user whose account has since been deleted.

The images, widely shared across social platforms, have further fueled the claims that Rivas may have been pregnant. Neither the authenticity of those messages nor the pregnancy claims has been established by investigators, according to Primetimer.

HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Rumors have sparked heated debate

The rumors have sparked heated debate, with some insisting the chatter is misinformation while others argue the silence from authorities suggests they are withholding key details. At this stage, the only confirmed fact is that Celeste Rivas’s dismembered body was found in an abandoned Tesla, which is registered to D4vd. Her mutilated body was found on September 8, according to The New York Post.

Police have not released a cause of death, nor have they tied D4vd publicly to any criminal charges. For now, the pregnancy suggestions remain unverified speculation, amplified by viral social media posts and online discussions.