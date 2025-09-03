Step inside Brad Pitt's gorgeous new $12 million home in Hollywood Hills that was once owned by Grindr founder

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has purchased a brand new property in Hollywood Hills, California. A report on The Wall Street Journal reveals that the actor shelled out $12 million for the new home, which once belonged to rockstars, actors and CEOs. The property caught his eye for its security features, especially after a recent burglary at his Los Feliz residence.

A new home for Brad Pitt

Brad purchased the home from Dave Keuning, the guitarist for the rock band The Killers, and his wife, interior designer Emilie Keuning. The couple had listed the property for $14 million and had themselves bought it from Joel Simkhai, founder of the gay hook-up app Grindr, in 2021 for $9.6 million.

Brad bought this property with a special intention, to amp up his security, especially after his current home was recently bulgarised. “He wanted somewhere that could provide an optimal security system and privacy and this place caught his eye,” a source told The New York Post. “Long before his home was burglarized, security was always a priority.”

Details about the home

The home is spread over 8,385-square-foot area. Dating back to 1989, the Spanish-style residence marries classic craftsmanship with imaginative detailing. Traditional features like arched hallways, exposed wood beams, and expansive glass walls are paired with whimsical additions, from a sunflower-patterned tin ceiling to an office aglow with floral-inspired lighting.

Check out the photos and videos:

About the recent break-in

Four people had been arrested in connection with a June 25 burglary at a Los Feliz home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, Los Angeles police said.

Officers said suspects broke in through a front window, ransacked the property, and fled with unspecified items. Detective Drake Madison confirmed the arrests, though names have not yet been released. Authorities have not identified the homeowner or disclosed details of the stolen property.

According to real estate site Traded, Pitt purchased the house for $5.5 million in April 2023. The actor was overseas promoting his new film, F1, at the time of the incident.

Brad will be seen next in David Ayer's Navy SEAL drama, Heart of the Beast, expected to start production in early 2026, and will star in A24's adaptation of Tim Winton's novel The Riders. There is also the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel.