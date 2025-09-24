Did D4vd confess? Here's the latest on the Celeste Rivas case

The severely decomposed body of a 15-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas, was discovered inside a Tesla registered to rising music artist D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The decomposing body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd.(AFP)

The body was found earlier this month at a Hollywood tow yard after staff noticed a strong odor coming from the vehicle. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identity of the deceased last week and stated that the remains were "severely decomposed" and had been in the car for “an extended period of time.

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” officials said

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death, and the investigation remains active.

Also Read: Who had access to D4vd's car? New details emerge in Celeste Rivas' death

Missing since 2024

Rivas, originally from Lake Elsinore, California, was reported missing by her family in May 2024, when she was just 13 years old. Sources close to the case told the Daily Mail that D4vd had allegedly been involved in an underage relationship with Rivas.

Is D4vd facing charges?

As of now, D4vd has not been arrested or charged, and his representatives say he is fully cooperating with authorities.

Following the discovery of Rivas’ body, he canceled the remaining dates of his ‘Withered World Tour’ but has not issued any public statement beyond that.

Has D4vd confessed?

There are no reports of D4vd confessing to police, in court, or in any official capacity. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances, and forensic analysis is ongoing.

Music video resurfaces amid probe

A music video from D4vd titled ‘One More Dance’, released on February 7, 2025, has resurfaced online. The video depicts the artist blindfolded and bloodstained, dragging a body with the help of two others before placing it in the trunk of a car.