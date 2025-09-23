Celeste Rivas case: D4vd's eerie interview about murderous alter ego resurfaces

American singer-songwriter D4vd (David Anthony Burke) is under heavy public scrutiny after an old interview clip of him resurfaced online. In the viral video, the young artist described a fictional “alter ego” who commits murders that his “detective self” would later solve. Old D4vd interview about his alter ego murdering people resurfaces.(X@FearedBuck)

At the time, the clip was viewed as creative storytelling. But after the recent discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body inside a Tesla registered to D4vd, many fans and critics are connecting the remarks to the ongoing case.

Celeste Rivas' body found in Tesla

The Tesla was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills earlier this September. Inside, authorities found decomposed remains that were later confirmed to be Rivas. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is now investigating it as a homicide. Rivas had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California, as per TMZ.

Her family had been searching for answers for over a year before their worst fears were confirmed on September 8, 2025, when DNA results arrived.

D4vd's interview

In an old interview with Mahogany, the singer explained he named his alter ego Itami, which in Japanese means pain. He goes on to explain that he was writing an anime about a detective with an evil alter ego that commits murders, and then the detective solves the crimes. D4vd says the alter ego is similar to Tyler Durden in Fight Club, who gives evil ideas.

He says, “I put that all on screen, and I and Itami had a great time just like chopping it up and getting to kind of merge creative ideas on the entire thing.”

The resurfaced video has sparked a heated debate on social media. Many users point out eerie links between D4vd’s storytelling, his dark song themes, such as Romantic Homicide, and the details of the case. Some claim the video feels like a “confession-style” statement, while others argue it was simply artistic imagination.

Police investigation continues

The LAPD has not confirmed any suspects and has not directly linked the interview to the investigation. Officials say the case is still under forensic review, and the cause of death has not yet been released. Police sources have stated they are “following several leads.”

A representative for D4vd confirmed to NBC on September 9 that the singer is aware of the situation and is cooperating fully with authorities. Following this, the singer cancelled his tour. Several of his festival appearances and shows were also canceled in the wake of the scandal.

FAQs

Q1: What was in D4vd’s resurfaced interview?

A: In the clip, D4vd described a fictional alter ego who commits murders that his “detective self” later solves. It was originally intended as creative storytelling.

Q2: Is D4vd a suspect in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case?

A: Authorities have not confirmed any suspects. The LAPD is investigating the homicide, and D4vd is cooperating with the police. No charges have been filed.

Q3: Why has the interview caused public controversy?

A: The clip resurfaced shortly after a Tesla registered to D4vd was found containing Rivas’s body, and fans are drawing connections between his dark lyrics, storytelling, and the ongoing investigation.