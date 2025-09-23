Has D4vd pleaded guilty in Celeste Rivas murder case? Everything we know so far

Authorities in Los Angeles made a shocking discovery earlier this month when they found the decomposing body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to 20-year-old musician D4vd. The case has quickly drawn nationwide attention, but despite rumors flying around online, the singer has not pleaded guilty to anything related to the teen’s death. Has D4vd pleaded guilty in Celeste Rivas murder case?(Instagram/d4vddd)

Police sources TMZ that Celeste had been missing for more than a year before her body was located at the impound lot. Her mother told the outlet she feared the worst when she heard about the body in D4vd’s car. She also pointed out that her daughter once dated a young man named David. That detail fueled even more speculation.

Investigators have also been looking at possible links between the victim and the singer. Both Celeste and D4vd shared a nearly identical tattoo on their index fingers. Hers was said to be in red ink, while his was in black. Then, fans uncovered an unreleased track by D4vd that mentioned a girl named Celeste in the title and throughout the lyrics. That song, originally leaked in 2023, is now under a microscope.

Has D4vd pleaded guilty?

Despite the growing pile of connections, officials have not charged D4vd, as of the most recent update on September 9 by NBC. The official spokesperson for the singer told the outlet, “D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.” The police also confirmed that the artist was “fully cooperating” and had canceled the rest of his tour schedule. His whereabouts are reportedly known to authorities, though no arrest has been made.

D4vd's Reddit thread locked

Meanwhile, D4vd’s online presence has taken its own strange turns. Posts about the case began disappearing from his official subreddit. Some users accused the singer of censoring content to protect his image. Not long after, the subreddit was locked entirely, and new posts were banned. His name also vanished from the moderator list, leaving the community effectively leaderless.

A similar statement came from someone claiming to moderate his Discord server. That person said they never knew Celeste was underage, believing she was closer to 18 or 19. They added that they had little to no direct contact with D4vd himself, as per Fox 11.

For now, the big question remains unanswered: will D4vd face charges, and will he plead guilty if taken to court? At this moment, the answer is no. He has not been arrested, indicted, or entered any kind of plea. Reports of him confessing are pure rumor.

FAQs:

Q: Has D4vd pleaded guilty in the Celeste Rivas murder case?

A: No, he has not pleaded guilty or been charged.

Q: Was Celeste Rivas linked to D4vd?

A: Yes, reports suggest she once dated him and they shared similar tattoos.

Q: What did police say about D4vd?

A: Authorities said he is cooperating, but not listed as a suspect so far.

Q: Did D4vd cancel his tour?

A: Yes, his recent tour was canceled after the discovery.