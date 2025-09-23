Why hasn't D4vd been arrested? What we know so far about Celeste Rivas murder case

Last week, police in Los Angeles discovered a decomposing and dismembered body of a 15-year-old girl in a car linked to rising musician D4vd. TMZ confirmed that the body found was identified as Celeste Rivas, who had been missing for over a year. Several pictures and sources have shown that D4vd and Celeste were connected for several years. Has D4vd been arrested for Celeste Rivia's murder?(X/@MarcoWatts_)

The discovery

On September 8, workers at an impound lot in Hollywood called authorities after noticing a strong smell coming from a Tesla that had been towed from the Hollywood Hills. Police later opened the front trunk and found a bag containing human remains. The body was so badly decomposed that it took more than a week to confirm the identity, as per Mensjournal.

Evidence linking the two

After identification, several details began to suggest a connection between Rivas and D4vd. Rivas’ mother told TMZ that her daughter’s boyfriend was named David and noted that both shared a similar tattoo on their index fingers. Social media users have also shared old photos and alleged chat screenshots suggesting the two knew each other, though these remain unverified.

Adding to the suspicion, an unreleased love song written by D4vd mentions the name “Celeste” in both its title and lyrics. Police also raided a home tied to the singer while he initially continued touring. However, he cancelled the rest of his world tour this week, saying he would cooperate with investigators.

Also read: Where is D4vd now? Is he on the run? Celeste Rivas case update

Has D4vd been arrested yet?

The lack of an arrest has raised many questions. Legal expert and ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire explained that police cannot move forward without stronger evidence. “Law enforcement does not have the answers they want to be able to confront or question d4vd,” he said on Good Morning America. “Especially without an autopsy report as to the cause and manner of death.”

Without proof of how and when Rivas died, investigators cannot yet connect the death directly to the singer. While the body was found in his car, the vehicle had not been reported stolen, leaving key questions unanswered.

As of now, D4vd remains free but under public scrutiny. Police continue to investigate, and results from the autopsy are expected to guide the next steps. Until then, authorities stress that the musician is cooperating, but he has not been charged or officially named a suspect in Celeste Rivas’ death.

FAQs:

1. Why hasn’t D4vd been arrested after the body was found in his car?

Police say they are still waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death before moving forward with questioning or charges.

2. What evidence links d4vd to Celeste Rivas?

Shared tattoos, an unreleased song mentioning “Celeste,” and unverified photos and chats suggest a connection, though none of it has been confirmed as hard evidence.

3. Is d4vd still cooperating with the investigation?

Yes. His representatives say he is fully cooperating with authorities. He has also canceled his world tour following the discovery.