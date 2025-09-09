Where is singer D4vd? Corpse found in David Anthony Burke's Tesla at LA tow Yard in tragic discovery, fans express worry

A decaying body was discovered abandoned in a Tesla that was purportedly owned by well-known singer D4vd. According to the New York Post, the body was discovered at a Los Angeles tow yard a few days after it was left there. Singer D4vd's Tesla found in LA impound lot with a wrapped body inside(X@FearedBuck)

A distinct smell was coming from a car, according to Hollywood Tow employees. According to authorities, a corpse was discovered in a bag when LAPD officers accessed the front trunk. The singer's Tesla was encircled by yellow police tape in the NewsChopper4 video.

The Los Angeles Police Department is probing the horrific discovery of a body inside a confined Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood.

Officers arrived to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of an unpleasant odor coming from an impounded vehicle, as per LAPD.

The identity of the person discovered inside the Tesla is not yet known.

Who is D4vd? All about David Anthony Burke

The Tesla belongs to David Anthony Burke and it is a 2023 model with Texas plates. The 20-year-old singer, who was born in Queens, New York, is professionally known as D4vd. He is renowned for his songs "Here with Me" and “Romantic Homicide”.

D4vd has become prominent all around the world with his songs. Along with "Here with Me," his song "Romantic Homicide" quickly went viral and received billions of Spotify plays. His second studio album, WITHERED, was released earlier this year.

Where is D4vd?

D4vd, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, kept up his regular posting schedule during this time. He is on a globe tour at the moment. Two of his upcoming concerts are in Minneapolis on Tuesday and Los Angeles later this month.

D4vd's fans express concerns

Meanwhile, following Tesla news, fans have left shocked and worried comments on D4vd's Instagram photos. Some even asked if the probe will have an impact on his trip. According to the police, he is not facing any charges as of now.