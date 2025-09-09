‘Phillies Karen’ offered $5K to return home run ball to young fan, but there's ONE condition

The irate 'Phillies Karen', who went viral after snatching a home run ball from a 10-year-old kid during Friday night's game, was given thousands of dollars to give back the ball. However, there was a catch. Blowout Cards, a sports and trading cards retailer, has offered $5,000 to 'Phillies Karen' in return for the baseball.(X/@Phillies)

Blowout Cards, a sports and trading cards retailer, has offered $5,000 to ‘Phillies Karen’ in return for the baseball. According to the firm, she only needs to sign the ball and write “I'm sorry” to get the money.

The website states that the price is set and that the objective is to give the baseball back to the child.

Harrison Bader hit a home run on Friday night as Lincoln Feltwell and his father were sitting in left field. On camera, Lincoln's dad was seen scurrying over to grab the home run ball for himself and passing it to his kid.

But a few moments later, an unknown lady approached and yelled in the father's face.

All about viral Phillies home run ball snatching incident

In footage that circulated on social media, she was heard screaming, “That was mine. You took it from me.” In the end, the father gave her the ball to “make her go away,” he explained on Good Morning America.

Andrew further stated that the woman screamed things at them that shouldn't be said in front of children. According to him, he handed her the ball in an attempt to persuade her to stop pestering them.

“All I could think was, 'Make her go away,'” Andrew said.

Harrison Bader meets with Lincoln

Bader met with Lincoln following the game and autographed a baseball bat in exchange for the home run ball that had been taken. Additionally, the Miami Marlins, the series' host team, gave the 10-year-old a swag bag “and a baseball for him to keep.”

“Sorry you didn’t get a ball, but I’m going to sign a bat for you instead,” Bader told Lincoln during their meeting.