Whoopi Goldberg and colleagues blast ‘Phillies Karen’ on The View, ‘You’re not entitled to it just because…’

Whoopi Goldberg and her colleagues on ‘The View’ blasted the woman who is now widely known as the ‘Phillies Karen.’ The woman went viral after she berated a father, Drew Feltwell, during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami after he retrieved the home run ball for his son, Lincoln. She eventually compelled Feltwell to hand the ball to her. Whoopi Goldberg blasts ‘Phillies Karen’ on The View (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo, X)

“Five people were vying for this ball,” Goldberg said on the show. “He’s the one that got it. You’re not entitled to it just because it was in your section. What’s wrong with you?”

Sunny Hostin suggested that things would have worked out differently if the father had been someone else or if the child’s mother had been approached. “And by the way, I’m not a proponent of violence or anything, but she’s really lucky that that dad was like, ‘Just go away,’” Hostin said, “because she catches the mom or the wrong person and you’re not getting the ball back!”

Goldberg added, “You’ll get the ball back, but not where you’d like it to be.”

Has ‘Phillies Karen’ been identified?

The woman’s identity still remains unknown. Various names began circulating, including Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, as Netizens rushed to try and identify her. However, Richardson-Wagner publicly dismissed rumors that she was the ‘Phillies Karen,’ writing on social media, “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan.”

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed Facebook post by a band named Post Traumatick claimed that the same woman had had another meltdown in the past, but quickly deleted the post, leaving Netizens doubtful about the authenticity of their claims. The band claimed in the now-deleted post that their guitarist Joe Pribesh had approached a boy in a wheelchair to give him a signed setlist and guitar pick when “this Karen, wearing one of our Post Traumatick shirts, snatched the items from the boy’s hands while shouting obscenities.”