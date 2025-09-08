A father who gave his son’s home run baseball to a woman being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ has been identified as Drew Feltwell. Hours after his confrontation with the angry Phillies fan during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami went viral on social media, Feltwell has broken his silence. Who is Drew Feltwell? 5 things dad revealed after viral confrontation with ‘Phillies Karen’ (X)

Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader was seen launching a home run into the left-field stands during the matchup. Feltwell, in Phillies gear, retrieved the ball from the ground, and went on to hand it over to his young son as a birthday gift.

Read More | 'Phillies Karen' sparks social media meltdown: Best memes and funniest reactions to viral video

Meanwhile, a woman wearing Phillies attire, who is another fan, confronted the father. She claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman, being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ by Netizens, argued with Feltwell, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. Feltwell eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.

The situation escalated when another fan confronted the woman over her behavior. The woman, in response, flipped off the entire section, triggering massive outrage.

Read More | Who is 'Phillies Karen’ and what did she do? Viral home run ball incident explained

Stadium staff soon intervened, and Marlins employees approached the young boy and offered him a ballpark goodie bag. The boy later met Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and posed for photos. The Phillies shared the moment on social media, writing, “Going home with a signed bat from Bader.”

Five things Drew Feltwell has revealed