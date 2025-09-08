Who is Drew Feltwell? 5 things dad revealed after viral confrontation with ‘Phillies Karen’
Drew Feltwell, a father who gave his son’s home run baseball to a woman being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen,’ has broken his silence.
A father who gave his son’s home run baseball to a woman being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ has been identified as Drew Feltwell. Hours after his confrontation with the angry Phillies fan during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami went viral on social media, Feltwell has broken his silence.
Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader was seen launching a home run into the left-field stands during the matchup. Feltwell, in Phillies gear, retrieved the ball from the ground, and went on to hand it over to his young son as a birthday gift.
Meanwhile, a woman wearing Phillies attire, who is another fan, confronted the father. She claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman, being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ by Netizens, argued with Feltwell, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. Feltwell eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.
The situation escalated when another fan confronted the woman over her behavior. The woman, in response, flipped off the entire section, triggering massive outrage.
Stadium staff soon intervened, and Marlins employees approached the young boy and offered him a ballpark goodie bag. The boy later met Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and posed for photos. The Phillies shared the moment on social media, writing, “Going home with a signed bat from Bader.”
Five things Drew Feltwell has revealed
- Feltwell reveals why he handed the ball to ‘Phillies Karen’: “I pretty much just wanted her to go away,” Feltwell told NBC10 Philadelphia.
- Feltwell insists he was the first and only person to grab the ball: “She was in the seat behind,” Feltwell explained. “I don’t know if she was standing up. Maybe? But I was watching the ball from almost the bat to where it went into that seat and kind of jumbled around and I was already going in and coincidentally, as soon as I was going in, it stopped in one spot and I just picked it up.”
- Feltwell “jumped out of” his skin when ‘Phillies Karen’ confronted him: “I didn’t even see her walk up and as she reached for my arm, she just yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ like super loud,” Feltwell recalled. “I jumped out of my skin and I was like, you know, like ‘Why are you here?’ you know, ‘Go away.’ And she’s like, ‘That’s my ball! You stole out of – those are from our seats.’ And I said, ‘There was nobody in that seat,’ you know. She said, ‘That’s from where we were sitting,’ and she just went on and on.”
- Feltwell says he doesn’t remember what ‘Phillies Karen’ said as there were a "lot of eyes” on them: “I don’t even remember what she said, it was, you know, a lot of eyes on us by that time and the ball was already in his glove and she just wouldn’t stop and I mean, I’m literally leaning back as she’s in my face yelling and yelling and I pretty much just wanted her to go away because I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret or be dad and show him how to deescalate the situation so that’s where I went,” Feltwell recalled.
- Feltwell reveals that they ultimately had a “good night”: “We ended up having a good night because of good people," he said. “I wish I had the ball for my son to put in his room next to the bat, but if I had the ball, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the bat, so it worked out fine."