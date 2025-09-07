'Phillies Karen' vs. everyone: New video shows her flipping off crowd, arguing with fans

The Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game saw a viral moment when a woman took a home run ball a man had given to his son. The clip has been widely circulated on social media since then, and people online are focused on finding her identity. However, for now, she's been dubbed Phillies Karen and is facing a lot of flak for her behavior. The woman, dubbed Phillies Karen, could be heard saying in a video that the ball was in her hand. (X/@FFT1776)

While there have been videos showing her perspective of things – with one where she can be heard telling the fellow Phillies fan that the ball was in her hand when he snatched it to give to his son – another clip has emerged showing the woman's purportedly aggressive nature towards other viewers.

Arguing, flipping off viewers: More from Phillies Karen

In the video the woman can be seen speaking to another man. Now clearly identifiable with her white Phillies hoodie, the clip shows her walk up to a bespectacled person and engage in another intense verbal exchange.

By the time she returns to her seat, it appears as though more people in the stands have a problem with her. The woman addresses them as well, and takes her seat, only to flip people off. She holds up her middle finger for others in the stands to see, and then gets up from her seat to point it in the direction of the person recording the incident. After a while, she retakes her seat.

The post along with the clip shared on X claimed that the woman had been heckled by the fan before she walked up to him. While the audio cannot be heard to determine the exchange, many other clips of the game showed the audience in general heckling the woman after she took the HR ball from the young Phillies fan.

The young boy, however, walked away with gifts from the Marlins and a signed bat from Harrison Bader of the Phillies, to make up for the unpleasant experience.