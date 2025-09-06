'Who is this Karen?': Viral ball-snatching incident at Marlins vs. Phillies sparks outrage

Fans are outraged after a woman took away a home run ball that a Philadelphia Phillies man gave to his son. The incident took place during the game against the Miami Marlins, and follows close on the heels of a CEO taking a signed ball from a boy at the US Open. The woman walked up to the man who had taken the ball and following a conversation, he handed it to her. Screengrab of video showing the exchange.(X/@PhilsTailgate)

The video of the baseball game shows several people try and reach for the ball, but a man dressed in Phillies colors acts quickly and gets it. He hands it to his son, but the woman follows them to their seat. The camera showed the man hugging his son when he is interrupted by the woman. He looks visible shaken while she points to the area where the ball had fallen and tells him something. They both point to the ball in the course of the exchange and the man ultimately picks the ball out of his son's hand and gives it to the woman, after which she is seen walking back to her seat.

Fans outraged at ‘Karen’ over incident

Fans have been left fuming at the behavior of this woman, with one person saying “Dude gave in to a Karen..” Another called the woman a ‘Karen hall of famer’.

Even Barstool Sports shared the video saying “Dad was able to get a HR ball for his son but a Karen in the section was not gonna let him keep it.”

Marlins, however, had a sweet gesture for the boy after the woman took the ball. They gave him some gifts even as the crowd cheered.

The kid also got a signed bat from Harrison Bader and the photo was shared by the Phillies on their official X handle.

However, fans are bent on finding out the woman's identity, and one even put up a poster of her face framed in a side profile, with ‘Wanted’ written on top. They wrote “Who is this Karen?,” on X.

Notably, at the US Open too, the internet had managed to find out the man's identity after the clip of him taking the signed ball out of the boy's hands went viral.