Lawyer tries to cut plane exit line, gets called 'Karen' in viral TikTok showdown

A lawyer onboard a plane in US caused an uproar after she tried to skip the line to deboard to plane and exit first, a viral TikTok video shows. A loud argument broke out among the airplane passengers when she snapped at the flyers as they objected to her actions. In the clip, the unidentified lawyer is seen hitting back at passengers who scolded her for her rude behaviour. (TikTok/@itsme_brianli)

In the clip, the unidentified lawyer is seen hitting back at passengers who scolded her for her rude behaviour. “You’re all whining for no reason. Just get up when you want to, just deal with it, people, my God," she stated.

A man was heard telling her to wait her turn, to which she turned around and told him to: "Shut your mouth!”

As she continued to hit back at the passengers, some began chanting, "Karen, Karen, Karen!" to discourage her. “You’re being the real Karens because you’re making noise about it,” she replied.

She also verbally attacked other passengers, making personal comments. “Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb,” she said.

This infuriated another woman who faced off with her. “You can be a jerk, but you’re not gonna insult someone because of an accent we’re not doing that,” she said.

Other passengers joined in and called her out for her "racist" comments.“ The video received thousands of views and many users called out the woman for her remarks.

“Oh my lordd, she’s got an ugly personality,” one person wrote. "It’s common courtesy that the row in front gets out first."

However, many others found her face-off with the flyer amusing and daring.

“I kind of enjoyed her. She had something for everything that was thrown at her,” one person wrote.