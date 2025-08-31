Who is Piotr Szczerek? All about the Polish CEO, his wife Anna, and company Drogbruk

A viral video from the US Open has drawn global attention to Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek and his company, Drogbruk. The clip shows Szczerek taking a signed cap from player Kamil Majchrzak that was meant for a young fan. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was caught swiping an autographed hat from a child at the US Open.(@Arrucha/X)

The move sparked backlash and put Drogbruk under heavy criticism.

Piotr Szczerek, his wife and Drogbruk

Szczerek co-founded Drogbruk in 1999 with his wife, Anna. The company works in paving and landscaping, and is known for sports sponsorships and programs that support young athletes. However, not much is known about the couple.

Drogbruk has years of experience in paving and fencing. The company focuses on reliability, commitment, and a professional approach to each project.

It handles patios, driveways, sidewalks, and fence installation. Products include paving stones, concrete paving slabs, and Plast-Met front, panel, and concrete fences.

The company also supplies decorative stones for gardens and landscaping, available in different colors and shapes to fit any design.

The incident took place after Majchrzak surprised everyone by beating ninth seed Karen Khachanov. Majchrzak walked to the stands to hand a signed cap to a boy. Before the fan could take it, Szczerek grabbed the cap and put it in his partner’s bag.

The video spread quickly online. Many fans attacked Szczerek’s behavior and called on the US Open to ban him from future events. Others said they would boycott Drogbruk.

After the controversy, Majchrzak quickly moved to make things right. He went on social media to track down the young fan, Brock, and gave him a replacement signed cap along with other memorabilia. A video of their meeting spread widely online and drew praise for how the situation was resolved, showing Majchrzak’s focus on sportsmanship.

The incident has also started wider conversations about ethics, sportsmanship, and fan behavior at big sporting events. While Szczerek’s actions grabbed worldwide attention, Majchrzak’s gesture stood out as a reminder of the value of kindness and accountability in sports. The episode shows how one person’s actions can shape public opinion and affect the reputation of both athletes and organizations.

Also Read: Kamil Majchrzak finds boy after fan steals US Open victory celebration cap

Kamil Majchrzak’s response

Majchrzak urged fans on social media to help him find the boy. He wrote, “Could you help me find the kid from my match?”

He added, "Thanks to social media, Majchrzak and Brock were reunited within a day. The tennis star invited Brock back to the stadium, where they met in person. Majchrzak gave him a new signed cap and other tennis goodies. They took a picture together, smiling, and Majchrzak posted it with the caption, “Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!”

Drogbruk invited Brock back to the stadium, where they met in person.(@kamilmajchrzakk/ Instagram)

On social media, Szczerek faced heavy criticism. Many users labeled his actions entitled and said he should be publicly shamed. One of the users wrote, “The individual seen in the video has been publicly recognized as Piotr Szczerek, the proprietor of the Polish paving company DrogBruk. He’s a thief and will regret this for the rest of his life.”

Another user chimed, This is going to be worse than going to a Cold Play concert and cheating on your partners, who steals a cap off a child at the tennis. Piotr Szczerek, your life is about to change, not for the better."

A different user wrote, “I wonder if this douche canoe grown man at the U.S. Open is worried that he will be recognized after he snatched a hat away from the boy on his left?”