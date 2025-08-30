Kamil Majchrzak's 'selfish' fan creates a scene at US Open; kid left in tears - Watch

Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak seemingly saved a kid from heartbreak after a grown man, surprisingly, took away a cap that the player had given to the child at the US Open. Clips of the man snatching the cap from the kid have gone viral online. The video from US Open showed the grown man take the cap from the kid, which Kamil Majchrzak had given him.(X/@KoneserUnii)

In the video, the tennis star can be seen interacting with fans and signing items. He signs a ball and then takes his cap off to give to a kid who had wanted. However, before the young guy gets his hand on it, a grown man stoops to grab it and quickly puts it into a bag, as the kid watches on in surprise. The man then proceeds to hand the pen with which Majchrzak was signing the items back to the kid, which is where the clip comes to an end.

Reactions pour in

Several people have reacted to a grown man taking an item away from a child. Most people on X wanted to make the man ‘famous’ by circulating his photo, while another proposed barring him from future games.

However, one person astutely noted that the man might be the child's father, since he returned him the pen. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify if the child and the man are related.

Meanwhile, the tirade against this person has continued. “Horrible shame on that guy stealing from a child,” one person said, while another slammed the spectator's ‘greed’.

Kamil Majchrzak takes note

The incident did not escape Majchrzak's attention, who addressed it in an Instagram story. He noted that he had missed the fact that the young boy had not gotten his cap after the match, and stated he had plenty more to give out in such cases. The 29-year-old sought help from the internet to identify the boy or his parents, so he may give another cap.

Kamil Majchrzak's Instagram story(Instagram)

Some time later, he uploaded another photo saying ‘all good now’. “I am impressed by the power of the internet," the tennis player said, adding “We got it.”

Kamil Majchrzak's Instagram story(Instagram)

Kamil Majchrzak beat No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov in the last round, after which he was signing items for his fans.