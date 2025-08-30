Kamil Majchrzak finds boy after fan steals US Open victory celebration cap

Kamil Majchrzak has found the young fan who missed out on his souvenir cap after an adult grabbed it during the celebration of his US Open victory. Kamil Majchrza posted on Instagram asking for help to find the boy. He said he had plenty of caps from his sponsor and wanted to make sure the child received one. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 29-year-old upset ninth seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set battle on Thursday on Court 11. After the match, Majchrzak took off his cap and tried to give it to a boy in the stands, as reported by Daily Mail.

A man standing next to the child reached over, took the cap, and shoved it in his bag while the boy looked on, upset, asking, “what are you doing?” The player walked away without realizing what had happened.

Also Read: Kamil Majchrzak's 'selfish' fan creates a scene at US Open; kid left in tears - Watch

Majchrzak used Instagram to track down the boy

The clip spread quickly online, with many calling the man “selfish” and “a jerk.” On Friday, Majchrzak posted on Instagram asking for help to find the boy. He said he had plenty of caps from his sponsor and wanted to make sure the child received one. Hours later, he confirmed the boy had been found, writing, “I am impressed by the power of the internet. We got it! All good now.”

The incident came after the biggest win of Majchrzak’s career. He beat Khachanov 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(5) in four and a half hours, saving five match points. It was his first win over a Top 10 player and moved him into the third round of the US Open, matching his best result at the tournament.

Khachanov won the first two sets and led 5-3 in the fifth while serving for the match, but Majchrzak refused to give in. He saved match points, broke back, and forced a tiebreak, which he won 10-5.

“This is the biggest win of my career,” Majchrzak said. “It shows I can compete with the very best and gives me so much belief.”

He will now face Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi, ranked 435, who also pulled off an upset by defeating No. 19 seed Francisco Cerundolo. A win would send Majchrzak into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.