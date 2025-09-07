Was ‘Phillies Karen' fired after ball-snatching row? Hammonton Public Schools clarify

The woman seen in the viral video allegedly snatching a home run ball from a young boy in the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB game on Friday has not been identified. However, her identity has been a topic of discussion since Friday's game. The viral 'Phillies Karen' woman at the Phillies vs Marlins game on Friday.(X)

Among a number of identities randomly assigned to the woman, one claimed that she is an employee of the Hammonton school district in New Jersey and was fired after the incident. But Hammonton Public Schools denied the association, issuing a statement on Saturday saying that the woman in the video never worked for them.

"The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey," the statement read. "Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect."

“Anybody who works for our school district, attended as a student, or lives in our community, would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding the entire situation.”

The incident in Miami went viral and drew widespread reaction against the woman. In the video, a man who was at the game with his son can be seen catching a home-run ball and giving it to his son. The woman then approaches the duo and can be seen interacting with them. She seemed particularly aggressive toward the young boy, which did not sit well with many fans. Eventually, the father hands the ball over to the woman.

Meanwhile, a debate has erupted over whether the woman had caught the ball first and if she should rightfully have it.

Also read: 'She caught it': Fans defend Phillies Karen after viral ball snatching during Marlins game

Woman Issues Statement Over Misidentification

A woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner was mistakenly identified as the woman in the video from the Phillies game. Her name went viral with widespread speculation that she is behind the incident at the LoanDepot Park on Friday. However, Richardson-Wagner issued a statement on Saturday clarifying that she is not the 'Phillies Karen.'

OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan,” Richardson-Wagner said on Facebook.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter. I wonder if I will get apologies from all of these people when the real culprit is discovered.”