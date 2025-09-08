Leslie-Ann Kravitz the ‘Phillies Karen’? Here's the truth about woman in ball-snatching row

A woman was seen taking a home run ball that a Philadelphia Phillies fan had given to his son, during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, in a now-viral clip. Dubbed Phillies Karen by the internet, her actions have drawn a lot of ire, even as many have sought out her identity. A fan confronts a Phillies supporter over a home run ball during the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game, sparking the viral ‘Phillies Karen’ controversy.(X/@Phillies)

Notably, this incident comes close on the heels of Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek taking a signed tennis ball from a kid at the US Open, ultimately apologizing for his actions. In this case, the internet was quick to figure out the person's identity from a clip circulating online.

For Phillies Karen, however, this proved a little more tricky. Some names were bandied about, but clarifications came in these cases. One of the names suggested was Cheryl Richardson-Wagner's, but she issued a Facebook statement refuting these claims. “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan,” she wrote. The other name suggested was Leslie-Ann Kravitz's, with claims circulating that she was the woman in the clip and had been fired from her job at the Hammonton school district in New Jersey. Here's the truth of what happened.

Is Leslie-Ann Kravitz the ‘Phillies Karen’?

The claim that Leslie-Ann Kravitz is the ‘Phillies Karen’ came from several anonymous social media handles. It was circulated on X without any substantiating proof. HT.com cannot verify these claims.

Amid Leslie-Ann Kravitz's name doing the rounds, the Hammonton Public Schools issued a statement, denying any connection. “The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”

They added, “Anybody who works for our school district, attended as a student, or lives in our community, would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding the entire situation."

The identity of Phillies Karen, thus, remains unknown for now, with clarifications having quashed both leads the internet had come up with about who the woman might be.