New video adds twist to Phillies Karen home run ball dispute: ‘You took it from me’

A woman, dubbed Phillies Karen by the internet, is getting a lot of hate for asking a Philadelphia Phillies fan to return the home run ball he had taken for his son. The video, which quickly went viral online, showed the woman walk up to the man and engage in a tense conversation – at the end of which the man appears to give her the ball to defuse the situation. A new video showed a different perspective of the interaction between the woman dubbed as Phillies Karen and the father who took the HR ball for his son.(X/@irenekazakos)

While a large part of the internet is focused on figuring out this woman's identity, firmly believing her actions to be wrong, there are many who have come out in support of her as well. “That was her ball,” one person said, while another added, “The father DID NOT catch the ball. It was her ball and he removed it from her hands and ran seats away to give to son!”.

Now, a different video of the incident has also emerged, which provides some insight into the woman's side of things.

‘You took it from me’: Phillies fan confronts man over HR ball

The clip shows the altercation between the woman and the man, where the woman can be heard saying that the ball was in her hand, and he had taken it from her.

The video of the ball coming towards the crowd also shows that the father was nowhere close to catching it, and only arrived at the scene later, managing to get the home run ball for his son. While some fans have agreed that the father didn't catch the ball, they still felt that the woman's behavior was a bit excessive, especially given there was a child involved. “She did act crazy after but it appears the man came over to her seating and grabbed the ball. He ran over 10 seats to her section. Still doesn’t excuse her acting like this with the little boy there,” a person said.

Meanwhile, Phillies player Harrison Bader gave the young boy a signed bat, and he received gifts from the Miami Marlins as well, after the incident involving the woman.