Netizens are flooding social media with funny reactions and memes after a woman, being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen,’ was caught on camera having a viral confrontation during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami. A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media. 'Phillies Karen' sparks social media meltdown: Best memes and funniest reactions to viral video (@Crazyflix94/X)

The video

Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader was seen launching a home run into the left-field stands during the matchup. A man in Phillies gear retrieved the ball from the ground, and went on to hand it over to his young son as a birthday gift.

Meanwhile, a woman wearing Phillies attire, who is another fan, confronted the father. She claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman, being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ by Netizens, argued with the father, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. He eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.

The situation escalated when another fan confronted the woman over her behavior. The woman, in response, flipped off the entire section, triggering massive outrage.

Stadium staff soon intervened, and Marlins employees approached the young boy and offered him a ballpark goodie bag. The boy later met Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and posed for photos. The Phillies shared the moment on social media, writing, “Going home with a signed bat from Bader.”

Netizens rushed to try and identify the woman, and various names began circulating, including Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. However, Richardson-Wagner publicly dismissed rumors that she was the ‘Phillies Karen,’ writing on social media, “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan.”

Reactions and memes

Funny memes and reactions have flooded X. Here’s a look at some of them: