‘Phillies Karen’ row: Is young fan Lincoln Jake Elliott's nephew? Claims surface as dad breaks silence

An unverified post surfacing on social media has claimed that the young Phillies fan, whose father was confronted by a woman being referred to as ‘Phillies Karen’ during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, is Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott's nephew. The child has been identified as Lincoln, and his father as Drew Feltwell. ‘Phillies Karen’ row: Young fan Lincoln Jake Elliott's nephew? Claims surface as dad breaks silence (X)

An X post doing the rounds reads, “Just found out, the young #Phillies fan in Miami with the disrespectful in your face Karen, is Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's nephew. This lady hit the jackpot #PhilliesKaren. Cross the street if you see her out.”

Read More | 'Phillies Karen' sparks social media meltdown: Best memes and funniest reactions to viral video

However, the claim is unconfirmed and HindustanTimes.com has been unable to independently verify it.

Drew Feltwell breaks his silence

The child’s father, Feltwell, has spoken out after his confrontation with ‘Phillies Karen’ went viral. He was confronted by the woman after he retrieved the home run ball and handed it to his son. The woman approached Feltwell and claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman argued with Feltwell, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. Feltwell eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.

Read More | Who is 'Phillies Karen’ and what did she do? Viral home run ball incident explained

Feltwell has now told NBC10 Philadelphia that he “pretty much just wanted her to go away.” “She was in the seat behind,” Feltwell explained. “I don’t know if she was standing up. Maybe? But I was watching the ball from almost the bat to where it went into that seat and kind of jumbled around and I was already going in and coincidentally, as soon as I was going in, it stopped in one spot and I just picked it up.”

Lincoln also opened up about his disappointment about handing the ball to the woman. “I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her, but we can’t win,” Lincoln said.