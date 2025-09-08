Has ‘Phillies Karen’ done it before? Pittsburgh rock and roll band accuses viral ‘maniac’ of snatching child's gifts

The viral ‘Phillies Karen’ has led to an Internet meltdown, with some now claiming she is a repeat offender. An unconfirmed Facebook post by a band named Post Traumatick has claimed that the ball snatcher has done it before. Has ‘Phillies Karen’ done it before? Pittsburgh rock and roll band accuses viral ‘maniac’ of another meltdown (X)

The angry Phillies was named ‘Phillies Karen’ after she confronted a man, Drew Feltwell, during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The woman confronted him after he retrieved the home run ball and handed it to his son, Lincoln. The woman approached Feltwell and claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman argued with him, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. Feltwell eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.

Has ‘Phillies Karen’ done it before?

The viral Facebook post was shared by Pittsburgh rock and roll band Post Traumatick after the confrontation with Feltwell, but it was soon deleted. The band claimed that their guitarist Joe Pribesh had approached a boy in a wheelchair to give him a signed setlist and guitar pick when “this Karen, wearing one of our Post Traumatick shirts, snatched the items from the boy’s hands while shouting obscenities.”

Their bassist tried to calm her down, but she “stormed off, trashed our merch table, and left the venue,” causing “almost $20 in damage,” the band jokingly estimated. They said they later settled things with the young fan. They thought it was an isolated incident until the ‘Phillies Karen’ video surfaced. “This maniac needs to be stopped,” the post said. “Children deserve to feel safe at both sporting events and rock concerts.”

The band’s claims, however, remain unverified. Many doubted the authenticity of the claims as the post was taken down shortly after being shared. HindustanTimes.com, too, was unable to independently verify the claims.

The woman’s identity still remains unknown. Various names began circulating, including Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, as Netizens rushed to try and identify her. However, Richardson-Wagner publicly dismissed rumors that she was the ‘Phillies Karen,’ writing on social media, “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan.”