Has Philadelphia Eagles banned ‘Phillies Karen’ from games amid home run ball snatching row? Here's the truth

The internet is currently ablaze with rumors that “Phillies Karen” has been barred from traveling to Philadelphia Eagles NFL games. Over the weekend, the unidentified mystery woman gained widespread attention after seizing a baseball from a child during a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game. The “Phillies Karen” has not yet revealed her identity, and any remarks purporting to be from her on the internet are equally fraudulent.(X/@Phillies)

After a father in the video picks up a home run ball and hands it to his 10-year-old son, the woman referred to as “Phillies Karen” barges in and insists that he give it to her.

There are a lot of rumors circulating that she has been identified as different women, sacked from her job, and is now prohibited from attending Eagles football games. But is this true?

Has the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team actually prohibited "Phillies Karen" from games?

It is not true that the woman in the video is prohibited from attending Philadelphia Eagles games. The false rumor began on Facebook when a post went popular claiming that Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie has permanently barred her.

“BREAKING NEWS: Jeffrey Lurie – CEO of Philadelphia Eagles – just shocked the sports community when he announced that he would ‘permanently ban’ the woman dubbed ‘Phillies Karen’ from entering Lincoln Financial Field,” it said.

“In addition, he sent a warning to the entire Eagles sports fan community: ‘Anyone who is competitive, aggressive, and disregards mutual respect – like the woman in the recent incident, is…,” the post continued.

The post seemed to be a legitimate news report since it concluded with the words “read more” next to an article link. It tricked everyone as it spread swiftly over the internet. Jeffrey Lurie hasn't said anything, though, and the entire thing is fictitious.

The “Phillies Karen” has not yet revealed her identity, and any remarks purporting to be from her on the internet are equally fraudulent. AI is being used to generate bogus pictures of her.