NFL Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game tonight: When and where to watch?

The NFL 2025 season is officially kicking off tonight in Philadelphia as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles roll out the carpet for the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The match is scheduled for 8.20 pm ET with national coverage on NBC and streaming available, reported CBS News. The Philadelphia Eagles will be facing Dallas Cowboys in the NFL 2025 season opener(Reuters)

NFL 2025: Dallas Cowboys enter season with big changes

The Cowboys enter the season aiming to rebound from a disappointing 7-10 campaign that ended their playoff dreams for the first time since 2020. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from hamstring surgery is crucial. He missed nine games last season and has been sidelined in four of the last five years, tallying 26 missed games since 2020, more than any quarterback, according to NBC.

The report added that the new season marked a new chapter on the sidelines. Former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be making his debut as head coach after replacing Mike McCarthy.

The team will also be without defensive star Micah Parsons, who was traded last week to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round draft picks. Parsons signed a record-breaking $188 million extension with Green Bay, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history at $47 million per year.

NFL 2025: Philadelphia Eagles are focused on the present

As Eagles open the season, there is also a certain level of excitement and anticipation. Last year they tied a franchise record with a 14-win regular season before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February, besting the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP and Saquon Barkley was named Offensive Player of the Year, the NBC report added.

Despite their success, players and coaches are adamant that last season is nowhere in their minds. Left tackle Jordan Mailata was quoted as saying they have to prove their ability again, and Hurt, echoing a similar thought, said that the past was behind them and the future was too far away. “We have to stay in the now," Hurts was quoted as saying.

The Eagles will also begin the season with a new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Patullo was promoted to OC after Kellen Moore was named head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Patullo is Hurts' sixth play-caller since arriving at the Eagles in 2020, the report added.

When and where to Cowboys vs Eagles

The game, which is being played at Lincoln Financial Field, will be streaming live on Peacock and NFL+. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo, while Philadelphia fans can tune into SportsRadio 94WIP for local radio coverage.

