New York Giants selling stake to Koch family: What to know about NFL deal

Julia Koch and other members of the Koch family are all set to get a minority stake in the New York Giants, according to Bloomberg. As of now, a final agreement on the matter has yet to be reached from both sides. The deal is expected to be presented to other NFL owners next month, the report added, citing people having knowledge of the matter. A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, (AP)

As per Sportico, the mega deal is being made for the 10% stake in the franchise. It is being done at the record valuation of more than $10 billion. For now, the billionaire family as well as the New York Giants have not commented on the matter.

In February, the Giants hired a banker to sell out the NFL franchise's 10% non-controlling stake. At that time, the team stated that theMara and Tisch families are retaining Moelis & Co., an investment bank, to look out for the possibility of selling a minority, non-controlling stake in the side.

New York Giants: What to know about the NFL side?

The Giants were among the five teams that became a part of the league in 1925. Since then, the franchise has been owned by the Mara family.

Half of the club was purchased by the Tisch family in a major deal in 1991. This was done at a valuation of nearly $150 million. At present, the Giants are the third-most valuable NFL team, having a total valuation of around $10.25 billion, Sportico reported.

Julia Koch, who is the widow of David Koch, is considered the richest woman in New York City, according to The New York Post.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her net worth is $78.9 billion. David Koch, a renowned political donor, was the co-owner of Koch Industries. Last year, Julia Koch and her three children bought 15% stakes in BSE Global, which is the parent company of the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, for around $700 million.

Here's how NFL teams have soared in value

In recent years, several of the franchises in the league have received lucrative media-rights deals, besides getting approval from private equity funds.

After its deal with Ares Management, the Miami Dolphins were valued at $8.1 billion, while the Philadelphia Eagles remained ahead of it at around $8.4 billion. Surpassing the two of them, the San Francisco 49ers have a valuation of $8.6 billion. In May, it had agreed to sell 6.2% of its ownership.

