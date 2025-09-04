Who’s performing at Eagles-Cowboys NFL season opener? See full list ahead of today’s game

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to host long-time rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday (September 4). In addition to all the fan festivities, several notable musical performances are lined up to add color and flair to the night. File photo of Elijah Cooks #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles(Getty Images via AFP)

Boyz II Men to perform national anthem

The Eagles confirmed on Monday (September 1) that Boyz II Men, a Philadelphia-native band, would be performing the national anthem ahead of the game. "Well, we have to do it because Wan' (Wanya Morris) will kill us if we don't," band manager Joe Mulvihill recalls Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman, the other two members of the band, saying, as reported by the official website of the Eagles. “There's like an unspoken word that when it comes to the Eagles, the answer is 'Yes.'”

Laurin Talese’s opening act

Laurin Talese is listed to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of the game at the stadium as one of the opening acts. "I'm feeling so excited and honored," she said, as reported by the official Eagles website. “I'm really excited to see what it's going to feel like. ... I love feeling the pulse of the city, but I've never been to a game. So, this is my entrance. This is my foray into real-life Eagles fandom, and being able to really be a part of it, like, what better way? It's kind of crazy, actually.”

Is PINK performing?

Started off as a post on an Eagles blog page, the rumor that PINK would be returning to her Doylestown roots for a performance at the NFL’s opening night is unfortunately false. After weeks of speculation, the singer herself chose to put the rumor mill to rest by clarifying the matter on social media.

“I do not have a song called ‘Gorilla.’ I wish I did, I’m so curious. I am not singing for football games … or football fans at a football game. It’s not happening. These are all fake stories,” she said in one of her Instagram stories, as reported by USA Today.

“I’m hearing from my mom, my stepmom … No, not true. Just sitting here having some chicken parma and getting ready for back to school. I love you all.” PINK performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.

No official confirmation has been provided on the halftime performer yet.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta