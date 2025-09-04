Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Who's in, who's out vs Cowboys? Latest update
Eagles got a boost with Landon Dickerson returning to full practice on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, are ready to host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025 season opener on Thursday (September 4). With everything else in place, the question remains which injured players will be expected to make the cut and who might be forced to sit out the game.
Philadelphia Eagles injury list
Here is the full list of injured players, as reported by the official website of the Eagles:
Landon Dickerson
Guard
Injury: Back
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Tanner McKee
Quarterback
Injury: Right thumb
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Not listed
Andrew Mukuba
Safety
Injury: Hamstring
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Josh Uche
Outside linebacker
Injury: Groin
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Jalen Carter
Defensive tackle
Injury: Shoulder
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Dickerson returned to full practice on Tuesday. The team has been holding its customary pregame walk-throughs, following which the game status report is usually declared. “The only Eagle who did not practice on Tuesday was quarterback Tanner McKee, who has a right thumb injury. Everyone else not only practiced but was a full participant,” says the official website of the Eagles.
Also Read | Cowboys' detailed plan to tackle Packers, Micah Parsons revealed; ‘It’s going to be weird'
Although limited in capacity, Mukuba and Uche were present for Monday’s round of practice. Dickerson did not show up that day, although the team states that his back injury has nothing to do with the knee ailment he suffered earlier during training camp. The three-time Pro Bowl left guard was listed as a non-participant for that day. McKee, however, remained absent on both days. The team is yet to update and upload its Wednesday report.
The game will be available to stream on NBC, Peacock, and local TV providers as well. As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.” All games will be available to stream on NFL+
It's scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will start at 8:20 PM EDT.
- With inputs from Stuti Gupta