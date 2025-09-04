Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Who's in, who's out vs Cowboys? Latest update

The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, are ready to host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's 2025 season opener on Thursday (September 4). With everything else in place, the question remains which injured players will be expected to make the cut and who might be forced to sit out the game. Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson didn't just practice, but was a full participant, the team site said. (AP)

Philadelphia Eagles injury list

Here is the full list of injured players, as reported by the official website of the Eagles:

Landon Dickerson

Guard

Injury: Back

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Tanner McKee

Quarterback

Injury: Right thumb

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Not listed

Andrew Mukuba

Safety

Injury: Hamstring

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Josh Uche

Outside linebacker

Injury: Groin

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Jalen Carter

Defensive tackle

Injury: Shoulder

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Dickerson returned to full practice on Tuesday. The team has been holding its customary pregame walk-throughs, following which the game status report is usually declared. “The only Eagle who did not practice on Tuesday was quarterback Tanner McKee, who has a right thumb injury. Everyone else not only practiced but was a full participant,” says the official website of the Eagles.

Although limited in capacity, Mukuba and Uche were present for Monday’s round of practice. Dickerson did not show up that day, although the team states that his back injury has nothing to do with the knee ailment he suffered earlier during training camp. The three-time Pro Bowl left guard was listed as a non-participant for that day. McKee, however, remained absent on both days. The team is yet to update and upload its Wednesday report.

The game will be available to stream on NBC, Peacock, and local TV providers as well. As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.” All games will be available to stream on NFL+

It's scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will start at 8:20 PM EDT.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta