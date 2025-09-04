Tom Brady's advice to Aaron Rodgers on Steelers' potential Super Bowl run: ‘When you get older…’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are placing high bets on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to do what only few before him have been successful in: win a Super Bowl in the waning years of his career. Ever since he joined the team this season, the NFL world has been abuzz with speculation on how he will perform. In these trying times, a face that has already achieved what’s demanded of Rodgers this season offered a few words of wisdom. Retired Hall of Fame New England Patriot player Tom Brady talks with Brian Hoyer (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Tom Brady comments

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady knows enough about doing what few believe possible. Given his stint with the New England Patriots followed by a late-in-the-career return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of which resulted in Super Bowl victories, it’s safe to say Brady knows what he’s talking about.

"When you get older, you've got to find other ways to succeed," Brady said, as reported by MARCA. “Because you don't have the same 2011 version of Aaron Rodgers. We all have to evolve and grow, and there are other ways to evolve and grow. Some of it is more mentally. How do we make the game more simpler for ourselves so we can execute faster? And then, emotionally, how do we connect with our teammates and bring that competitive positive to work every day?”

Rodgers’ career trajectory

Rodgers’ time with the Jets was filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Despite his impressive stats (28 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions), missing the entire 2023 season due to an early Achilles injury, a disappointing 5-12 finish in the 2024 season, and concerns about his locker room leadership, the Jets call it quits.

However, given the varying circumstances of Rodgers as compared to Brady and Peyton Manning, it would be quite unfair to compare the parties at a certain level. Under Manning, the Denver Broncos allowed 14.7 points a game, forced seven turnovers, and recorded 14 sacks (10th highest in a single postseason), as reported by MPR News. His record-breaking defense almost took him to the Super Bowl at a time when his physical condition was less than its prime.

Brady, too, had names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski in his court with the Buccaneers. What’s more is he was only a season away from winning when he first arrived on the team. Apart from DK Metcalf, Rodgers has nowhere near the same proven and trustworthy support on his side as Manning and Brady had the advantage of.

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 7.

By Stuti Gupta