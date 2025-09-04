Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: See full weather report and travel advisory
Thursday night’s Cowboys vs. Eagles game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EDT; early sun with highs in low 80s gives way to possible showers and brief thunderstorms.
The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are ready to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Week 1. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday (September 4).
Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Eagles vs Cowboys: Weather Report
As per The Weather Channel, audiences can expect sunny afternoons with temperatures ranging in the lower 80s to prevail on the day. However, closer to playtime, showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to take over, slightly increasing chances of precipitation.
Ideally, the storms should be brief, but chances of lightning in certain areas could delay matters. Once the skies clear, expect cool temperatures and pleasant conditions that will allow you to enjoy the game.
Attendees are advised to keep these conditions in mind and take necessary precautions in the stadium.
Kickoff & Q1 Weather
72 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 72 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 65 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q2 Weather
70 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 70 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 71 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q3 Weather
68 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 68 °F
6 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 74 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q4 Weather
67 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)
Chance of rain showers
Feels Like: 67 °F
5 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 33 %
Gusts: 10 mph
Cloud Cover: 74 %
Humidity: 61 %
Dew Point: 53 °F
Visibility: 10 m
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM EDT.
By Stuti Gupta