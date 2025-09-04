Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: See full weather report and travel advisory

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are ready to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Week 1. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday (September 4). Representational image.(AP)

Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Eagles vs Cowboys: Weather Report

As per The Weather Channel, audiences can expect sunny afternoons with temperatures ranging in the lower 80s to prevail on the day. However, closer to playtime, showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to take over, slightly increasing chances of precipitation.

Ideally, the storms should be brief, but chances of lightning in certain areas could delay matters. Once the skies clear, expect cool temperatures and pleasant conditions that will allow you to enjoy the game.

Attendees are advised to keep these conditions in mind and take necessary precautions in the stadium.

Kickoff & Q1 Weather

72 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 72 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 65 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2 Weather

70 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 70 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 71 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3 Weather

68 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 68 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4 Weather

67 °F (61 °F / 76 °F)

Chance of rain showers

Feels Like: 67 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 33 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 74 %

Humidity: 61 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 10 m

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM EDT.

By Stuti Gupta