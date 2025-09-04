Trevon Diggs injury update: Will Dallas Cowboys star play vs Eagles in Week 1?

The Dallas Cowboys are stuck in the midst of a controversy over their decision to trade star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two 1st round picks. With many considering Parsons' departure a major blow to the Cowboys' second line, it appears that not all is wrong for them ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game on Week 1. Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys leans against Dak Prescott during the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Baltimore Ravens.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dallas CB Trevon Diggs was put off the PUP list ahead of the deadline for teams to list their 53-man rosters. Diggs' knee injury affected his participation in the Cowboys' training camps. Had he been left on the 53-man list, Diggs would have to be sidelined for the first four weeks, a risk the Cowboys clearly weren’t willing to take.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Trevon Diggs is expected to be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He featured briefly for the Cowboys in the NFL Preseason.

“Positive injury news ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff game for the Eagles and Cowboys, who — in news that would’ve seemed improbable not long ago — are expected to have top CB Trevon Diggs on the field," Tom Pelissero reported.

Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury last season and was placed on the injured list at the start of training camp season in Oxford.

Also read: Can you stream NFL Redzone without ads? How to watch football games after big change

How Cowboys' Second Line Looks Ahead Of Week 1

Diggs, along with DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam, acquired from the Buffalo Bills in an offseason trade, is expected to be an asset to the Cowboys’ second line, given the weaker position the defense finds itself in in Parsons’s absence. Undrafted rookie Zion Childress and veteran Kemon Hall, on the other hand, will be working in the slot.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," head coach Brian Schottenheimer had said on August 23, as reported by the official Cowboys website. "He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

By Stuti Gupta