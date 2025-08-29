Trevon Diggs shellshocked as Micah Parsons joins Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons recently got traded to Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first round picks. The trade left both fans and Dallas Cowboys' players shocked. Micah Parsons has left Dallas Cowboys.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

It also left Trevon Diggs shellshocked, as he reacted to Parson's departure with a heartbroken emoji on X. They spent the past four seasons together.

Parsons also mentioned that he didn't have any control over the trade, and wanted to continue his stint with the Cowboys. He wrote, "From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas."

"Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped into that field. I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn't just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and still is. ... I never asked for anything more than fairness. ... This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. ... Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life", he added.

Parsons also became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, agreeing to a four-year 188 million USD deal with the Packers. He will face his former team on September 28.