Portnoy trolls Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson after Packers acquire Micah Parsons

It looked like Ben Johnson would fix Caleb Williams' career, and take Chicago Bears to the playoffs. But Green Bay Packers' decision to buy Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys has maybe ended that hope. Micah Parsons has been acquired the Green Bay Packers.(Getty Images via AFP)

So Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy dropped his verdict on the development. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Fastest end of a Bears season ever?"

Meanwhile, according to Chicago Tribune's Brad Briggs, Bears will take on eleven of the 18 players who had at least nine sacks last campaign. Parsons and Minnesota Vikings duo Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel cover four of those matchups, while AFC North has atleast one representive.

"18 players had 9 or more sacks last season. #Bears will face half of them this season. Trey Hendrickson 17.5 Kyle Van Noy 12.5 Jonathan Greenard 12 Micah Parsons 12 TJ Watt 11.5 Dante Fowler 10.5 Odafe Oweh 10 Nick Bosa 9 Dexter Lawrence 9 They get Greenard; Parsons twice now", he wrote.

One lesson the Bears can learn from the Packers-Cowboy trade is that it took another defender out of their division - veteran tackler Kenny Clark.