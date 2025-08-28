Tom Brady drops bold verdict on NFL's decision to finally lift media ban

Tom Brady is currently working as a premier analyst for Fox Sports, having signed a 10-year deal worth 375 million USD, where he is also Kevin Burkhardt’s partner. But even that signing has been controversial, as he also owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, with many feeling that it could be a conflict of interest. Tom Brady reacted to a recent decision by the NFL.(Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier, the league had banned him from attending production meetings with coaches and teams last season, but now the restrictions have been removed. The NFL legend is now allowed to attend those meetings, according to reports.

Reacting to the update on his Instagram story, Brady wrote, “Rule update... Brady approved for production meetings, still negotiating the snack break, stay tuned…”

Since retiring, Brady has been active on media duty, and has also been giving fans. He recently opened up on his learnings from past relationships in a new issue of his newsletter. He wrote, “When people hit milestone anniversaries and birthdays, like Jack just did, it’s natural to take a step back and reflect on how far they’ve come, how much they’ve grown and changed.”

He added, “Baked into those moments of reflection is a really important question that I think a lot of people sometimes forget to ask: Who helped them along the way? Who did they learn from? Who helped guide them through early struggles, difficult moments and transformative periods of growth?”

During his playing career, Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, in his final three seasons, he represented Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He holds many major quarterback records, which include most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and games started. He is the NFL leader in career quarterback wins, quarterback regular-season wins, quarterback playoff wins, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.