Travis Kelce's father makes huge Taylor Swift revelation, claims NFL star ‘was going to put off proposal…’

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce has taken the internet by storm and is arguably the most viral moment this year. On Wednesday, in a podcast, Kelce and his brother spoke about the engagement and also responded to criticism from fans. Some fans have claimed that Kelce and Swift’s engagement is just a marketing gimmick. NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently got engaged.(via REUTERS)

A 54-year-old fan rushed to Kelce and Swift’s defence, and also defended the podcast episode.

While reading out the fan’s comment, Jason Kelce said, “I was a bit annoyed that the spot that this sports podcast is going to have a pop singer on. I was going to skip it. I've never been this engrossed in anything for two hours in my entire life. Friends, is it crazy for a 54-year-old dude to be googling what a Swiftie is and how I can become one?”

“I laughed. I got angry at her not owning her own music, and I got choked up seeeing two people genuinely in love, when all we heard all season is this relationship isn't real. It's a marketing scheme, etc, etc. Gave me a feeling I did not know I could have. I've always thought the Kelce brothers were just dude with dope jobs, like they could chug beers, and they could chug beers with you, if you met them, they don't act like famous people. Taylor seems the same. This showed all of their human sides, and I loved every minute of it,” the fan added.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s father recently revealed that his son had actually proposed to the singer.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting a little bit antsy, but he was going to put her off this week, too, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” he revealed.

Travis Kelce's father makes huge Taylor Swift revelation, claims NFL star 'was going to put o

“I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event. ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”