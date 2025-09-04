Can you stream NFL Redzone without ads? How to watch football games after big change

NFL fans will now have to watch commercials alongside games when they tune into RedZone. Host Scott Hanson announced there would be no more ‘seven hours of commercial free football’ when RedZone returned for the 2025 NFL season. RedZone had hinted at ads becoming a part of the program with split-screen commercials.(X/@_MLFootball)

Amid boycott calls and backlash, here's how one can watch football games online.

Can RedZone be streamed without ads?

Unfortunately, there is no way to stream RedZone NFL games without ads now, since a decision has been made to actively include them. RedZone had hinted at ads becoming a part of the program last season itself, with the split-screen NFL ads.

Also Read | MrBeast debuts NFL commercial with IShowSpeed and Sketch, fans ask, 'can you fix RedZone?'

Hanson even had to change his slogan to “Seven hours of RedZone Football start now,” after the split-screen ads were called out. The host has, however, assured that they will not ‘sacrifice any great football for the business side of things’ and no touchdown or first-and-goal situation would be missed.

How to stream NFL games

While RedZone will no longer be ad free, fans can stream NFL games on YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, Fox One, and Peacock, apart from ESPN's DTC service.

Overall, Sunday afternoon games will air on CBS and Fox, Sunday night games can be seen on NBC, Monday night football on ABC and ESPN, and Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The two Christmas day games will be available for viewing on Netflix, and the games played in Europe will be shown only on the NFL network. The Friday night Week 1 game this time will be available for free viewing on YouTube.

The complaint most fans have is that a premium amount is charged for RedZone to remain ad-free, but if commercials make their way there, then fans want a service which is free and can be accessed by all. Notably, Amazon Prime Video has also started this where despite a subscription plan, viewers are subject to advertisements while watching content there, and have to move to a better subscription package for ad-free content.