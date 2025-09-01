2025 NFL regular season: Broadcast schedule changes explained

The 2025 NFL regular season will start on September 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. A highly anticipated match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the tournament. Amid the excitement for football, we note changes in the NFL schedule over time. Kickoff for the NFL regular season is set for September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(AP)

2025 NFL season will stream on multiple platforms

The NFL has come a long way from the old days, when stars like O.J. Simpson dominated the ground. Back then, the football matches were available on a handful of TV channels in the US. Given the NFL’s rising popularity and streaming platforms like ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, the league is now available to millions of fans across the world.

The 2025 NFL regular season will stream on platforms like Prime Video, Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+, NFL+, and Netflix. Fans will have access to the matches through TV networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Given the scenario, the USA Today estimates that football fans will have over 330 hours of NFL broadcasts this season.

Changes in the NFL schedule

The NFL schedule has changed significantly since Aaron Rodgers’ first season in the league in 2005. Two Thursday matches were the traditional Thanksgiving games in 2005. A year later, in 2006, the NFL added an evening Thanksgiving game to the schedule, as per USA Today.

As the love for football continued to grow across the US, the NFL decided to provide fans with more matches to munch on. As a result, a 17th game was added to the fixture in 2021.

Also read: NFL Season 2025: How to watch without cable, streaming options and more

Over the years, American football has also gained popularity worldwide, thanks to global influencers and some Hollywood movies about the sport. Due to its widespread popularity, the league gradually introduced a series of international games.

According to ESPN, the first international regular-season game was played between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in 2005.

A seventh international game was added to this year’s schedule, as per USA Today. Meanwhile, the international games of the 2025 regular season will take place in various locations, including São Paolo, Dublin, London, Berlin, and Madrid, according to ESPN.

FAQs

When did Aaron Rodgers make his NFL debut?

Aaron Rodgers made his NFL debut in 2005 for the Green Bay Packers.

Where does Aaron Rodgers currently play?

Aaron Rodgers currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When does the NFL season start?

The 2025 NFL regular season starts on September 4 this year.

Where will the international NFL matches take place this season?

The international NFL games will take place in São Paolo, Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid this season.