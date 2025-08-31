NFL Season 2025: How to watch without cable, streaming options and more

The 2025 NFL regular season is all set to kick off on September 4 at Lincoln Financial Field, the home ground of the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Nine channels and streaming platforms will air the season for an estimated cost of over $750, according to Forbes. If you are wondering how to catch the matches without cable, fret not, here is your guide. Here’s how you can watch the 2025 NFL regular season.(Getty Images via AFP)

How to watch the NFL without cable?

Football lovers can enjoy the 2025 NFL regular season even without cable or streaming subscriptions. According to Forbes, you can watch 2025 NFL matches on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC without cable or subscriptions with mainstream streaming platforms.

As per Forbes, the mentioned TV networks will air at least 218 games from this season. A few of the matches will also be streamed live on YouTube.

NFL on streaming platforms

NFL fans can also watch some of the games on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+, NFL+, and Netflix.

This season will have seven international games. 6 of them will be available on NFL+ for $7 per month, as per Forbes.

One game from week 17 will also air on NBC’s Peacock. While Thursday Night Football games will be available on Amazon Prime Video for $9 per month, Netflix will stream two Christmas Day games for $8 per month, as per the outlet. Meanwhile, CBS will stream some of the matches on Paramount+, as per Yahoo Sports.

Schedule for NFL week 1

The official website of the NFL has published the complete schedule for week 1 of the 2025 regular season:

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo: 8:15 p.m. ET (free on YouTube)

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 8, 2024

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

(All times Eastern)

