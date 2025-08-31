NFL Week 1 schedule: What are the key matchups starting Sept 4?
The NFL regular season is scheduled to start soon. In its comprehensive 18-week layout, Week 1 will begin on September 4 and culminate on September 8.
Here is the full day-by-day schedule of 2025’s Week 1:
Thursday (September 4)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 PM ET
Stream on NBC, Peacock, TV provider
Friday (September 5)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
8 PM ET
Stream on YouTube
Sunday (September 7)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
1 PM ET
Stream on FOX, YouTube
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
1 PM ET
Stream on FOX, YouTube
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
1 PM ET
Stream on CBS, YouTube
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
1 PM ET
Stream on FOX, YouTube
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
1 PM ET
Stream on CBS, YouTube
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints
1 PM ET
Stream on CBS, YouTube
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets
1 PM ET
Stream on CBS, Paramount+
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
1 PM ET
Stream on FOX
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
4:05 PM ET
Stream on FOX, YouTube
Philadelphia 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
4:05 PM ET
Stream on FOX, Youtube
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
4:25 PM ET
Stream on CBS, Paramount+, TV Provider
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 PM ET
Stream on CBS, YouTube
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
8:20 PM ET
Stream on NBC, Peacock, TV Provider
Monday (September 8)
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
8:15 PM ET
Stream on ESPN, ABC, TV provider
As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.”
All games will be available to stream on NFL+
By Stuti Gupta