NFL Week 1 schedule: What are the key matchups starting Sept 4?

The NFL regular season is scheduled to start soon. In its comprehensive 18-week layout, Week 1 will begin on September 4 and culminate on September 8. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the first quarter vs Chicago Bears(Getty Images via AFP)

Here is the full day-by-day schedule of 2025’s Week 1:

Thursday (September 4)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 PM ET

Stream on NBC, Peacock, TV provider

Friday (September 5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

8 PM ET

Stream on YouTube

Sunday (September 7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

1 PM ET

Stream on FOX, YouTube

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

1 PM ET

Stream on FOX, YouTube

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

1 PM ET

Stream on CBS, YouTube

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

1 PM ET

Stream on FOX, YouTube

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

1 PM ET

Stream on CBS, YouTube

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

1 PM ET

Stream on CBS, YouTube

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

1 PM ET

Stream on CBS, Paramount+

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

1 PM ET

Stream on FOX

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM ET

Stream on FOX, YouTube

Philadelphia 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM ET

Stream on FOX, Youtube

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

4:25 PM ET

Stream on CBS, Paramount+, TV Provider

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 PM ET

Stream on CBS, YouTube

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

8:20 PM ET

Stream on NBC, Peacock, TV Provider

Monday (September 8)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

8:15 PM ET

Stream on ESPN, ABC, TV provider

As per the NFL’s official website, “TV providers include over-the-air broadcasts, YouTube TV, DirecTV, XFinity, Spectrum, Hulu, Dish, Sling, Fios, Fubo, Optimum, etc. Selecting “TV Provider” assumes access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Connect your account for game availability based on your specific TV provider subscription.”

All games will be available to stream on NFL+

