MrBeast debuts NFL commercial with IShowSpeed and Sketch, fans ask, 'can you fix RedZone?'

The NFL on Wednesday dropped a new commercial that features three of the world's top streamers in MrBeast, IShowSpeed and Sketch. The advert dropped shortly after the NFL announced that it is changing its RedZone format by bringing in commercials. MrBeast.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As MrBeast teased the commercial- created for the exclusive YouTube TV broadcast of Friday's game, fans went up to the streamer and let their disappointment with the RedZone changes be known.

“I Bought the NFL and put YouTubers on each team ahead of the Chargers vs Chiefs game being streamed on YouTube on September 5th!” MrBeast wrote in the caption, sharing the video.

Here's the new NFL commercial featuring MrBeast:

Despite all the fanfare around the new commercial for the YouTube broadcast, NFL fans seemed more concerned about the changes made in the broadcast format of the NFL Redzone - a multi-game broadcast format that allows viewers to keep track of all the major plays simultaneously.

Previously, the RedZone did not have commercials, except for the ticker below. But now, it has been announced before the start of the NFL regular season for 2025-26 that Redzone will now feature full-length commercials- just like the individual game broadcasts.

"Can you fix Red Zone having ads?" one user asked in the comment section of Instagram post.

“how many times are we going to see this ad on redzone ?? 😵‍💫😭” asked another.

"get rid of commercials on redzone," said another.

