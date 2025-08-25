‘I’ll help’: MrBeast offers to foot Syko Stu’s hospital bills after assault by Raja Jackson

A KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles turned violent on August 23, 2025, when Raja Jackson, who is the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, brutally assaulted Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Jackson assaulted a knocked-down pro wrestler with punches and blows to the head. The assault left Stu hospitalized with multiple facial fractures and missing teeth, as reported by Prime Timer. MrBeast offered help on social media, expressing concern for Syko Stu's recovery and seeking ways to assist. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

Following the incident, popular YouTuber MtBeast stepped in to offer assistance as Stu recovers from his injuries.

MrBeast offers assistance to Syko Stu after Jackson's assault

Taking it to social media, a YouTuber wrote on X, “Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd..” He further asked if anyone who is close to Stu knows how he can extend aid to him. MrBeast added, “Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.”

Netizens reacted to the YouTuber's offer as one user wrote on X, “Mr Beast a real one, people always wanna hate on him cause they feel he has an ulterior motive for helping people but who cares as long as people are getting the assistance they need,” while another user wrote, “raja needs to be jailed.” A third user wrote, “Mr beast always coming around to help."

KnokX issues a statement on the matter

Organizers at KnokX in Sun Valley stated that the incident began as a scripted segment, which is known in wrestling as a “work,” but it soon escalated far beyond what was planned.

In a statement, the organizers said, “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well-being.” It further read, “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," as reported by ABC7.

The organizers apologised for the unfortunate incident as they wrote, “This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”