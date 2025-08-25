Why did Raja Jackson attack pro wrestler Syko Stu? What we know as KnokX Pro condemns ‘reprehensible’ act

Raja Jackson, the son of ex UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, is under fire after he was seen in a video appearing to brutally assault a knocked-out professional wrestler live on stream. The video, which is now viral on social media, shows Raja violently attacking Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, with punches and blows to the head even though Syko had already been knocked out. The incident happened at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Why did Raja Jackson attack pro wrestler Syko Stu? (@RandomTheGuy_/X)

Why did Raja Jackson attack Syko Stu?

Raja's outburst at a private wrestling event by KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles happened after a tense confrontation with Syko before the match, which was captured in a video. Before the match, Syko appeared to throw a canned drink at Raja’s head, People reported.

Raja was seen entering the ring, picking up Syko above his head and then slamming him hard on the mat. He then punched Syko in the head several times, as the victim lay motionless on the ground. Raja was later held back by a group of other wrestlers in the ring. Syko was hospitalized with serious injuries.

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy took to Facebook to reveal that it was supposed to be a “planned and agreed upon wrestling spot,” but ended up turning violent. “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being,” the post reads. “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.”

It adds, “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Meanwhile, Rampage apologized on social media on behalf of Raja. “I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja,” he wrote. “I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable.”

He added, “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.”

Rampage further said, “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

However, a community note under Rampage’s X post reads, “The incident prior to the wrestling match in the ring occurred hours beforehand. Rampage insinuates the two events occurred closely in time as if his son’s actions were an immediate response to something, which is false. Raja’s actions were premeditated - not heat of passion.”