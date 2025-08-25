Raja Jackson assault row: A mystery wrestler intervened in attack on Syko Stu; who is he?

Raja Jackson's actions during a live wrestling event has left fans aghast, as the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, unleashed a brutal assault on wrestler Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu. One wrestler, going by the stage name 'The Epic', managed to get Raja Jackson away from Syko Stu, when the former was raining blows on the latter. (Facebook/Douglas Malo)

The video from the event – which was broadcast live on streaming platform Kick – showed Raja rush into the ring, slam Stu onto the floor and pummel his face with punches. The clip ended showing Stu lying unconscious. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department has told TMZ that they are investigating the matter.

While Raja's father shared an update that Smith is ‘awake and stable’, the truth is that things could have gone very differently, had Raja not been pulled away. The clip shows Raja Jackson being moved away from Stu, with the former showing no signs of slowing down.

Who tried to stop Raja Jackson?

The clip shows a wrestler with face make-up first try to intervene, and pull Raja off Stu, but he doesn't do much to deter the onslaught. While he tries to stop Raja, another wrestler with pink hair jumps in. He slams Raja away from the body, after getting his arms around his neck.

The clip goes on to show Raja get up and immediately try and grapple with this wrestler, but he holds his own and has Raja up against the ropes. At this point, other wrestlers join in to contain Raja. They pin him to the ropes in hopes of deescalating the situation, and the clip ends at this point.

People seeing the clip wondered who the wrestler who intervened was, with one person asking Grok “who’s the Mohawk/ponytail guy trying to stop Jackson”. Grok was unable to identify the wrestler with certainty, but noted that the team of Freeze and Grimley were involved. However, the wrestler who managed to pull off Raja has been identified as Douglas Malo or The Epic. On his YouTube page, Malo shared that he drives a semi truck and used to powerlift at the highest level.

Malo later told USA Today about Stu, “He was choking on his own blood and teeth. Somebody reminded me there's kids there and then I was like ‘oh my God’.”